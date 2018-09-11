Greenpeace Sues Ontario For Cancelling Cap-And-Trade

TORONTO — Environmental advocates say they have filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government over its cancellation of the province's cap-and-trade system.

Greenpeace Canada says the lawsuit filed on its behalf alleges Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government unlawfully failed to hold public consultations on a regulation and a proposed legislation to cancel the program.

The group says the Environmental Bill of Rights, legislation unique to Ontario, states that the province's residents have the right to be consulted on environmentally significant regulations and legislation.

Greepeace Canada says it has obtained an expedited hearing, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21, so that the case can be heard before the cap-the-trade cancellation legislation passes.

The group says it is also seeking to have the regulation revoked.

Dismantling cap and trade was one of Ford's key election campaigns and one of the priorities he identified for the legislature's rare summer sitting.

