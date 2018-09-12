Ryan Gosling’s Mom Convinced Him To Surprise Toronto Café With A Visit

TORONTO — Ryan Gosling plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in his new film "First Man," but he proved he's pretty down to earth at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.

Coffee shop owner Joelle Murray said the London, Ont.-born movie star turned up mid-afternoon to say hello and greet patrons, despite the fact that her east-end shop is a 20-minute drive from the main festival strip.

And this happened... #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Murray had been pursuing the star since Sept. 3 with a social media campaign in which she posted photos of herself and a life-size cardboard cutout of Gosling, promising 15 per cent off if he showed up at Grinder Coffee during TIFF.

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

She said Gosling told her he saw the posts, but that it was his mother who told him to visit.

"He made it seem that he enjoyed meeting me as much as I enjoyed meeting him," said Murray, who estimates Gosling popped in for about two minutes to greet her and a handful of patrons.

"And it was a lovely feeling. He was very well-spoken, a wonderful Canadian boy with very good manners."

