Most people's high school class photos are sufficiently awkward, but probably not on purpose.

Bad skin days, bad hair days, style choices that seemed very cool but didn't pass the test of time (we're looking at you, chokers and chunky highlights) — there's a reason we laugh, grimace, or groan flipping through our old yearbooks.

But the senior class at Michigan's North Farmington High School takes awkward to the next level in their photos, and they're once again gaining internet fame for the hilarious results. Seniors at the high school have been dressing up as their favourite pop culture icons for several years, but last year's class truly committed and it went viral.

Could the class of 2019 possibly live up to this already-high standard?

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

YEP. YEP THEY COULD.

This year's senior class tweeted their photos Thursday and did not disappoint. Here are just a few highlights.

This fairly convincing Michelle Tanner from "Full House"

These fans of "The Office"

THEY CALL IT SCRANTON

WHATTT

THE ELECTRIC CITY!!! #NFID19pic.twitter.com/rboaiZA7dD — Serena Senawi (@serena_senawi) September 13, 2018

This accurate Cody Martin from "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody"

Yeah. I call it "my I have no future so what's the point" look #NFID19pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR — Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018

This extremely detailed Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus"

Mia Thermopolis from "The Princess Diaries"

Good ol' Brick from "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"

Meg Griffin from "Family Guy"

Dexter Reed from "Good Burger"

"WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER" 🍔🍟#NFID19pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

Hagrid from the "Harry Potter" movies

This Holly Golightly lookalike

I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany's #NFID19pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B — alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9" -Notorious RBG #NFID19pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

And Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with HAIR!

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

"We've been doing this tradition for eight years now," North Farmington High School senior Alexa Hall, who dressed as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's," told Bustle.

"Kids start planning from freshman year, trying to find who you look like. While trying to come up with something that hasn't been done before is challenging, it's really fun to see people's doppelgängers, especially when that celebrity gives recognition on social media."

One such endorsement this year came from actor Ken Jeong, who retweeted a student's photo from his character in "The Hangover."

Last fall, teachers at Holy Spirit High School in South Conception Bay, N.L. had their own taste of fame with their epic Hallowe'en costumes. The math department, which dressed up as a roller coaster, won that year's teacher costume contest for the second year running.

Story continues below video:

This year, people were once again awe-inspired, jealous, and LOLing at North Farmington High School pics, with many wishing they'd attended the school themselves.

Hello I'd like to enroll at North Farmington High School — blood orphan (@nasimspedrad) September 13, 2018

North Farmington is lit lmao. All of my high school IDs were ugly af but on accident 😭 — ღ (@__breezayy) September 13, 2018

Okay, I wish I went to North Farmington High School. — ᴍᶜᴋᵉⁿⁿᵃ 💫 (@_mphelps) September 14, 2018

A-plus work, kids. A plus.