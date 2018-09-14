TORONTO — Former CBC radio star Jian Ghomeshi has penned an essay for a prestigious U.S. literary publication.

In the article, titled "Reflections from a Hashtag" and published online today in The New York Review of Books, Ghomeshi references his high-profile sex assault trial.

Ghomeshi's online article included the tagline, "Before 2014, it was unimaginable to me that I would become a poster boy for men who are assholes."

Ghomeshi was acquitted in March 2016 of four counts of sexual assault and one count of choking involving three complainants.

In May 2016, he apologized to a fourth complainant and signed a peace bond that saw another count of sexual assault withdrawn.

The Ghomeshi trial and ruling triggered an emotional public debate about how abuse complainants are treated by the justice system.

