TORONTO — There's a clear time crunch for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to get his party in shape to impact Parliament's fall sitting, and win next year's election.

But devastating byelection losses, investigations into sexual harassment allegations, a nosedive in fundraising, and a mass exodus of veteran MPs have maimed the party's momentum.

In this episode of HuffPost Canada's "Follow-Up" politics podcast, host Althia Raj asked Singh some hard questions about his leadership — and sat down with two of his outgoing veteran MPs to ask why it's the right time to leave the party.

Get this episode and more "Follow-Up" on iTunes or Google Play. New to podcasts? Here's how to get started.

Listen to the full episode below: