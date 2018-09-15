NEWS
New York Review Of Books Editor Ian Buruma Sparks Outrage As He Justifies Jian Ghomeshi Essay

He found Ghomeshi's story "interesting."

Jian Ghomeshi and his lawyer Marie Henein arrive at Old City Hall court.
If you're behind on the news, Jian Ghomeshi reentered the spotlight on Friday with a 3,400-word essay in the New York Review of Books (NYRB).

In the wake of the essay's publication, many wondered why the publication had given Ghomeshi a platform to write about himself, arguing his essay allowed him to downplay the serious allegations against him.

A Slate interview with NYRB editor Ian Buruma gives people some answers, although many people didn't find them very satisfying.

Buruma explains that when he met Ghomeshi, he found his story about moving on after being put on trial for sexual assault "interesting," and he thought it was an important angle that had not been "exposed very much" in the #MeToo era.

Awakening via Getty Images
Ian Buruma attends the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 23, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

He added that in situations like Ghomeshi's, where a person has been acquitted of a crime but still viewed negatively in public, things were murkier.

"The exact nature of his behavior—how much consent was involved—I have no idea, nor is it really my concern. My concern is what happens to somebody who has not been found guilty in any criminal sense but who perhaps deserves social opprobrium, but how long should that last, what form it should take, etc." Buruma said.

Many people did not find Buruma's defence of the piece particularly compelling and took to Twitter to share their anger.

Many were critical of what they saw as Buruma failing to look into the facts of the Ghomeshi scandal.

In "Reflections of a Hashtag", the former CBC radio host laments over being "emotionally thoughtless" and "demanding on dates." He also goes into detail about his life since he was accused and subsequently acquitted of sexual assault and the "deep remorse" he feels for the way he treated the women in his life.

He also jokes that according to one of his friends, he should be considered a #MeToo pioneer.

There are lots of guys more hated than me now. But I was the guy everyone hated first," Ghomeshi wrote

