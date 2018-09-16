ALBERTA
09/16/2018 12:50 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Alberta Pet Owner Mauled To Death By Own Dog: Police

Witnesses said the animal had shown no previous signs of aggression.

  • Canadian Press

ROCKYVIEW, Alta. — Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.

They say the deceased was the dog's owner, and the attack happened in her home.

Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.

Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

More from HuffPost Canada:


Also on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE:Albertadog attacknewspitbullpitbull attack