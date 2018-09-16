REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl who they say was abducted in a stolen vehicle outside a strip mall in North Battleford.

This is an activation of the AMBER ALERT system at the request of North Battleford RCMP https://t.co/Cqn2ULsbop ^km — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 17, 2018

"This is a stolen vehicle with a child in the back seat, this was not a parental abduction," RCMP Cpl. Rob King says.

Police say Emma O'Keeffe is Caucasian, three-feet-six-inches tall, and weighs 44 pounds.

They say she suffers from epilepsy and autism, and is non-verbal and unable to walk.

She has brown, jaw-length hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, and was wearing a diaper.

Police looking for dark grey Mercedes

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. O'Keeffe is believed to have been secured in her car seat in the vehicle, which was running at the time it was stolen.

There is no description of the suspect at this time and police say they don't know what direction the vehicle was headed. The Saskatchewan RCMP plans to expand the Amber Alert to Alberta and Manitoba due to the potential range of the car.

King says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. CST Sunday.

King says there is no indication a family member is involved.

With files from HuffPost Canada