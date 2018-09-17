Ontario MP Leona Alleslev has left the Liberal caucus to sit with the federal Conservatives.

Alleslev made the dramatic announcement in the House of Commons Monday, the first sitting of Parliament since June. The Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MP, first elected in 2015, was then embraced by applauding Tory MPs.

A retired captain with the Royal Canadian Air Force and former senior manager in the Department of National Defence, Alleslev will serve as Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's critic for global security.

Canada faces 'perfect storm'

At a press conference in the House of Commons foyer with Scheer, the MP said Canada faces a "perfect storm" of challenges at home and abroad.

"This is not a strong economy and our country needs strong leadership," she said.

Alleslev told reporters that the government needs to recognize that foreign policy, trade, defence and our economy "all depend on each other." She claimed that concerns she raised with her former Liberal colleagues about those files were "met with silence," but did not specify which issues she flagged or with whom she spoke

'We as Canadians cannot accept the status quo'

Alleslev said the government must "challenged openly" — something that she could not do as a sitting Liberal MP.

"We as Canadians cannot accept the status quo," she said. "Our country is at stake."

Alleslev was appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services and procurement on Dec. 2, 2015. She was shuffled out of that role on Jan. 27, 2017.

Scheer said his newest MP brings years of experience to the Tory caucus. Past Liberal voters who feel disappointed with the direction under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should follow her lead, Scheer said.

"You are both welcome and needed in the Conservative Party of Canada," Scheer said, in both English and French, to disaffected Grit supporters.

Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer walks with Leona Alleslev, who crossed the floor from the Liberals to Tories on Parliament Hill on Sept. 17, 2018.

Alleslev said no one issue spurred her decision, but suggested Tories will offer a more "comprehensive" foreign policy and tax reform.

She also denied that the spring provincial election, in which Ontario Progressive Conservative captured the riding in a rout, played any part. In 2015, Alleslev won her seat by roughly 1,600 votes.

"It's truly not about that. It's about being able to look my constituents and look myself in the mirror and know that I did everything while I was an elected member of Parliament to serve my constituents and this country."

The MP said she had been considering crossing the floor for a while. But in late July, Alleslev tweeted a photo welcoming Trudeau to an event in Aurora to celebrate "all that we have accomplished since forming government" in 2015.

"I'm proud to be part of this team as we head into 2019!" she wrote at the time.

Twitter A screengrab of Leona Alleslev's tweet on July 20, 2018.

