09/17/2018 12:58 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Stars Emily Blunt, Dick Van Dyke, Your Entire Childhood

The new film has a star-studded cast and opens in theatres Dec. 19.

File this under news that's "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

"Mary Poppins," the classic 1964 film that earned Julie Andrews the Academy Award for "Best Actress," is back. Emily Blunt playing everyone's favourite stern-but-loving nanny, along with the return of the colourful animation, and tear-worthy cameos are the spoonful of sugar we all need right now.

Walt Disney Studios just released the first full-length trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns" Monday (watch the video above), and it's making us relive our childhoods in the best possible way.

Walt Disney Studios/YouTube
Dick Van Dyke making our hearts explode in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Guys, Dick Van Dyke is even in it. And he dances on a table. HE IS 92 YEARS OLD and dancing like time has stopped and there is no aging, only happiness and jigs, and our hearts are EXPLODING!

"Mary Poppins Returns" will open in theatres Dec. 19. The film follows the now-grown Banks children, Michael and Jane (played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer), and their own young children in Depression-era London. Poppins, played by Blunt, is joined by her lamplighter friend Jack (Lin Manuel-Miranda) as they help all the Banks children rediscover the joy of childhood.

Meryl Streep even makes a fabulous appearance playing "Topsy," Poppins' eccentric cousin.

Walt Disney Studios/YouTube
Meryl Streep plays Topsy in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Although there are cameos from the original cast, Julie Andrews won't be among them, director Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly in June.

"She said, 'This is Emily's show, and I really want it to be Emily's show. I don't want it to be, 'Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins.' I don't want that.' I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant'," Marshall explained.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Actress Julie Andrews play Mary Poppins in the 1964 film with Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber and Dick Van Dyke.

But original cast member Dick Van Dyke's appearance in the new trailer has already brought the internet to tears.

Actually, most of the internet was basically crying over the trailer Monday morning.

The star-studded cast also includes Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins, and Dame Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady.

