File this under news that's "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

"Mary Poppins," the classic 1964 film that earned Julie Andrews the Academy Award for "Best Actress," is back. Emily Blunt playing everyone's favourite stern-but-loving nanny, along with the return of the colourful animation, and tear-worthy cameos are the spoonful of sugar we all need right now.

Walt Disney Studios just released the first full-length trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns" Monday (watch the video above), and it's making us relive our childhoods in the best possible way.

Walt Disney Studios/YouTube Dick Van Dyke making our hearts explode in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Guys, Dick Van Dyke is even in it. And he dances on a table. HE IS 92 YEARS OLD and dancing like time has stopped and there is no aging, only happiness and jigs, and our hearts are EXPLODING!

"Mary Poppins Returns" will open in theatres Dec. 19. The film follows the now-grown Banks children, Michael and Jane (played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer), and their own young children in Depression-era London. Poppins, played by Blunt, is joined by her lamplighter friend Jack (Lin Manuel-Miranda) as they help all the Banks children rediscover the joy of childhood.

Meryl Streep even makes a fabulous appearance playing "Topsy," Poppins' eccentric cousin.

Walt Disney Studios/YouTube Meryl Streep plays Topsy in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Although there are cameos from the original cast, Julie Andrews won't be among them, director Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly in June.

"She said, 'This is Emily's show, and I really want it to be Emily's show. I don't want it to be, 'Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins.' I don't want that.' I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant'," Marshall explained.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Actress Julie Andrews play Mary Poppins in the 1964 film with Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber and Dick Van Dyke.

But original cast member Dick Van Dyke's appearance in the new trailer has already brought the internet to tears.

I'm not sitting outside on my patio drinking coffee and crying you are! OH BTW DICK VAN DYKE! https://t.co/Lm4i4tSpSa — Skipper Dickrichie (@SKPR_Dickrichie) September 17, 2018

I legit started crying when i saw Dick Van Dyke!! We stan a legend! https://t.co/YFRwVkq9Ux — jordyn maggie (@jordynmccrazy12) September 17, 2018

OMG IT LOOKS BEAUTIFUL AND DICK VAN DYKE IS BACK AND THE ANIMATION OH MY GOD I'M CRYING. 💜💜💜💜 I'm gonna cry through the whole movie. I was so worried, but this looks wonderful. 😍 https://t.co/taoHz6P853 — Chelsea (@Gingersinge93) September 17, 2018

Don't mind me crying when I noticed Dick van Dyke is in the new Mary Poppins movie pic.twitter.com/sH97cKOd8E — Sophie Taylor 💫 (@sophieettaylor) September 17, 2018

Actually, most of the internet was basically crying over the trailer Monday morning.

crying at work cuz i made the mistake of watching the mary poppins returns trailer whOOPS — Sarah Michelle 🌿 (@catholic_love) September 17, 2018

i'm seriously crying at work cause of the #MaryPoppinsReturns trailer - ask anyoneeee (specifically my mom) that i would watch NOTHING ELSE as a child, my mary poppins vhs got so used watching it literally every night for 8 months straight — Amanda Azar (@amandaazar) September 17, 2018

What is my current emotional state if I just started fully crying at the Mary Poppins Returns trailer? — Andrew Salzano (@andrewFsalzano) September 17, 2018

The star-studded cast also includes Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins, and Dame Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady.