Sandra Oh's Mom Made Every Asian Kid's Night And Won The Emmy Red Carpet

Like many a celeb before her, Sandra Oh brought her parents as her dates for Monday night's Emmy Awards. And then her mom went and pretty much stole the show and every Asian child's heart on the red carpet.

The Korean Canadian favourite and "Killing Eve" star (who made history as the first Asian actor to be nominated this year for her lead role in the drama) was introducing her parents to a Variety reporter when the reporter asked Sandra Oh's mom how proud she was of her daughter.

Watch the moment in the clip below:

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmyshttps://t.co/QILf2nBd4bpic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

And that's when it happened.

"Oh, very much," her mom said. "I'm so proud of her." And then she kissed her.

HER MOM KISSED HER.

Is there anything more sweeter than this moment with Sandra Oh and her mom? #Emmyspic.twitter.com/2N6S9KA3YX — Sandra Oh was robbed💥 (@SandraMijuOh) September 17, 2018

"Oh my god, that happened on film!" Oh exclaimed, looking right into the camera.

We feel you so hard, Sandra. Lots of second-generation Asians grew up caught between the North American messages that your parents were supposed to tell you they were proud of you and your achievements and the reality that ... they never did. It's not that they weren't proud, they just didn't express it openly.

So, when this sweet Emmy moment happened, we lived vicariously through it, 'cause hey, that's what celebrities are for, right?

When #SandraOh's #Mom was asked how proud she is of her daughter, she answers, "Oh very much. I'm so proud of her," and then kisses Sandra Oh on the cheek. This is HUGE coming from a #KoreanImmigrantMom, and is practically like winning an #Emmy! Way to go @IamSandraOh! #Emmyshttps://t.co/DwmC6V9iDi — Jennifer Lee (@JLeeSoc) September 17, 2018

MEDIA: "How much do you love her show?"

UMMA OH: *gives Sandra a kiss*

SANDRA: "OH MY GOD THAT HAPPENED ON FILM"



sandra oh is living every asian american child's dream right now my heart pic.twitter.com/PVYyi53TZZ — William Yu (@its_willyu) September 18, 2018

to be clear sandra oh is asian canadian however as an asian american i would still like to live vicariously through this moment https://t.co/Ix4LmdKHUu — William Yu (@its_willyu) September 18, 2018

Ugh.... so much love for Sandra Oh. She really did THAT. She did all of THAT as a Korean-Canadian actress. Challenging stereotypes & defying the model minority myth all while making her mom & dad proud. Fucking goals. https://t.co/fOkeLojWtM — Pawlienne!! (@paulinexkim) September 18, 2018

Second-gen kids totally understood the formal intro Sandra made to her folks, too:

you know what i love? that sandra oh introduced her parents to the red carpet reporter with, "this is my mom, mrs oh..."



my child-of-immigrants heart FELT that 😭 — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) September 17, 2018

(Do any of us even know our parents first names, really?)

And hearts were bursting with pride at the fact Mrs. Oh graced the red carpet in hanbok, traditional formal Korean attire. You can see it in part here:

Getty Images for IMDb Sandra Oh, left, and her mom, right.

Mrs. Oh's gorgeous outfit pretty much won the red carpet on Twitter:

Sandra Oh's mom wore a hanbok I LIVE #Emmyspic.twitter.com/dcgOMRzIQT — Giphy Identity (@GIPHYIdentity) September 17, 2018

Sandra Oh's mom wore a hanbok to the Emmys! There is a hanbok at the Emmys! Forget K-pop, THIS is the sign that Koreans have arrived. https://t.co/GZCtfBw1GR — Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) September 17, 2018

And although her daughter didn't win the award, it was clear the pair had sweeped the people's choice award of the night.

I do love that Sandra Oh is trending even though she didn't win. #Emmys — My TV Family (@MyTVFamily) September 18, 2018

sandra oh's mom, like all korean moms, ready to throw down pic.twitter.com/j5Z2cKzbTt — karen han (@karenyhan) September 18, 2018

And that's how you know your parents are really proud.

