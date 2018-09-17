MONTREAL — La Maison Simons is apologizing after it named a product in a new women's lingerie line after former Supreme Court chief justice Beverley McLachlin.

In a letter to customers, the Quebec-based retailer's president Peter Simons apologized to McLachlin for selling the "Beverley bralette" as part of a line of clothing meant to honour women who made a historic contribution to Canada.

Simons says the line was "in poor taste" and he is offering his sincerest apologies to McLachlin.

His note says all materials related to the line have been discontinued and destroyed and that his team will be meeting to discuss the issue and ensure the company learns from the incident.

At the request of McLachlin, Simons says his company will be participating in a fundraising campaign for the Cornerstone Housing for Women emergency shelter organization in Ottawa.

McLachlin retired in December after spending 28 years at the Supreme Court, including almost 18 as chief justice.