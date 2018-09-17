TORONTO — Police fought back protesters as they tried to force their way inside Queen's Park during a rare midnight sitting of the Ontario government early Monday.

"Notwithstanding! We're here standing," demonstrators chanted outside while they clapped, kicked, and banged their feet on boards outside.

"Let us in!"

"Fuck you Ford!"

The noise could be heard from inside the chamber where MPPs debated Premier Doug Ford's move to slash Toronto city council and invoke a barely-used constitutional loophole to do so.

Inside, the first person to be kicked out of the opposition's gallery was former NDP MPP and Reverend Cheri Di Novo.

"You're better than this. You do not have to go through with this," she called towards the government's bench before she was asked to leave by security.

The Progressive Conservative government called the late-night sitting to get its Effective Local Government Act through second reading before Monday morning. MPPs won't be in Toronto on Monday and Tuesday — they'll be attending a field-plowing competition, a Queen's Park tradition.

Ford has faced fierce opposition from the public and other politicians since he announced he'd use Section 33 of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms to protect the act, also known as Bill 31, from judicial review.

A previous version of the law, Bill 5, was struck down by Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba as unconstitutional on Sept.10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.