09/18/2018 10:50 EDT | Updated 21 minutes ago

Aurora Cannabis Says It Has No Deal With Coca-Cola For Pot-Infused Drinks

Reports on Monday had suggested the companies were in serious talks.

Neil Closner, then-CEO of MedReleaf, at a growing facility in Markham, Ont., Thurs. Jan. 7, 2016. The company was purchased by Aurora Cannabis, which on Tuesday denied it has a deal with Coca-Cola for pot-infused drinks.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has not signed a deal with respect to any partnership with a drink company.

In a report based on anonymous sources, BNN Bloomberg reported Monday that Aurora was in serious talks with the Coca-Cola Company.

The marijuana company says it does engage in exploratory talks with industry participants from time to time, but there is no agreement or arrangement to announce.

Trading in Aurora shares was halted pending the comments by the company.

Aurora says it was responding to a request for comment by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Sources told BNN Bloomberg that the world's largest beverage company is interested in developing drinks that are infused with cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive element in cannabis also known as CBD.

