Elton John Casually Stops By Toronto Record Store And Locals Are Shook

TORONTO — Elton John surprised employees at Toronto record shop Sonic Boom on Tuesday when he strolled into the store and bought a number of vinyl albums.

Manager Christopher Dufton says he instantly recognized the legendary performer, who was dressed in black Adidas gear and black-rimmed shades.

"I didn't have to ask," he said of spotting John's famous face. "You would know, too."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee agreed to snap a photo with two employees.

On Instagram, the store wrote that John might be "the only knight we'll ever have in Sonic Boom history."

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which rolls into Toronto next week. His husband, David Furnish, is also from the city.

Naturally, John's sighting in Toronto caused a frenzy among locals, who took to social media to share their excitement.

I can't believe that just this morning sir elton john was at one of my most frequent Toronto record stores..... this is too much you guys — emma (@notphoebebuffay) September 18, 2018

big ups to Elton John for walking right fucking behind me to go into the Toronto Gucci store — the lizard queen deux (@hewwodowwy) September 17, 2018

lmaoo can u imagine just minding ur business working at a record shop in toronto and then elton john himself walks in???? — sam 📼 (@illletyouIive) September 19, 2018

The musician has fostered a reputation for collecting vinyl in recent years.

In March 2017, he stopped by a small Vancouver record shop where the store's owner said he spent about $1,400.

Dufton declined to say how much John spent in Toronto or which albums he purchased.

"We're happy when anybody walks through the door," he said. "And it's always cool when it's somebody whose records we sell."

Sonic Boom has welcomed a number of famous faces at its store in recent months. Others include "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and Smashing Pumpkins lead Billy Corgan.

With files from Isabelle Khoo