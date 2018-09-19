Get Paid To Smoke Weed? Yes, This Is Happening In Canada

TORONTO — A cannabis firm is looking to hire five pot aficionados from across the country to sample the company's wares and get paid to do it.

Toronto-based company AHLOT is offering $50 an hour to five "cannabis connoisseurs" to sample various strains of marijuana.

With legalization scheduled for Oct. 17, the bud brain trust will form the company's officially titled Cannabis Curation Committee, reporting back on characteristics and quality.

AHLOT says the canna-committee will help determine what pot products go into its sample pack, which will comprise several strains from various licensed producers.

The company says the group selected to, in its words, "dance with the devil's lettuce" will work on weed for up to 16 hours per month, on top of a $200 expense account.

The marijuana enthusiasts — all 19 or older — will also be asked to write social media posts, appear in video segments and show up at company events, though participation is optional.