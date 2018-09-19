NEWS
Students At Prince Of Wales Collegiate In St. John's Hit With Bear Spray: Reports

Police said approximately 15-20 students came into contact with the spray.

Several students at a school in St. John's are being transported to hospital after an apparent attack involving bear spray.

According to the Western Star, a group of students gathered outside Prince of Wales Collegiate at recess to watch a fight, when one of the boys involved pulled out bear spray and the wind carried it into the crowd.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted approximately 15-20 students came into contact with the spray and have been taken to hospital.

The school was put into "secure mode," which is when a school's outside doors are locked but staff and students can move from class to class, as opposed to a lockdown, when classroom doors are also locked and students move away from windows and doors, according to CBC News.

