Several students at a school in St. John's are being transported to hospital after an apparent attack involving bear spray.

According to the Western Star, a group of students gathered outside Prince of Wales Collegiate at recess to watch a fight, when one of the boys involved pulled out bear spray and the wind carried it into the crowd.

Multiple ambulances at PWC in St. John's after an alleged bear spray attack, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/631d0j6qyW — Andrew Hawthorn (@hawthornandrewj) September 19, 2018

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted approximately 15-20 students came into contact with the spray and have been taken to hospital.

⚠️ Heavy police presence at PWC High School at this hour due to an incident that occurred earlier this morning that resulted in a number of students being contaminated with an aerosol (possibly bear spray). @EasternHealthNL paramedics on scene. (1/3) ... — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) September 19, 2018

(3/3) ... there are false rumors that a firearm was discharged on school property. There is NO evidence to suggest that firearms were present & the investigation is ongoing. Nobody was seriously injured as a result of this altercation. We will provide updates when possible. — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) September 19, 2018

The school was put into "secure mode," which is when a school's outside doors are locked but staff and students can move from class to class, as opposed to a lockdown, when classroom doors are also locked and students move away from windows and doors, according to CBC News.

There's been an attack on my school by another school. Bear spray. I wasn't hit, but I'm stuck in the cafeteria with a couple friends.



It's absolutely chaotic here. — Eric (@MrBolty) September 19, 2018

Some guy attacked some kids in our school with bear spray and I've been stuck in the library with prob a hundred other kids for the past hour — Stoof (@stoofosu) September 19, 2018

Paramedics are now leaving PWC. Just one ambulance remains on the scene. Other students who were not injuried are coming and going from several entrances of the school. @CBCNL@sjmorningshowpic.twitter.com/7F835q7CLF — Fred Hutton (@Fred_Hutton) September 19, 2018

