House Of Commons Unanimously Recognizes Rohingya Crisis As Genocide

OTTAWA — The House of Commons has unanimously adopted a motion to recognize the crimes against the Rohingya as a genocide.

The motion, put forward by Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, also endorses the findings of a United Nations fact-finding mission outlining how crimes against humanity have been committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya and other minorities.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative MPs David Anderson and Garnett Genuis look on as Michelle Rempel speaks about the Myanmar motion adopted in the House of Commons,.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted that Canada will continue to work with partners to hold those responsible to account, adding that Canadians stand with the Rohingya.

Earlier this week, the UN human rights council released a report on its fact-finding mission on three states in Myanmar.

The extensive report documented the systematic targeting of civilian Rohingya by the military, including mass gang rape, sexual slavery and the razing of hundreds of villages.

Canada has committed $300 million over three years to support displaced and other vulnerable populations.

