Costco is expanding delivery in Ontario following the success of its launch in July.

The wholesaler announced Friday it would be extending delivery of non-perishable groceries, health and beauty products and other household items across the province, with the exception of Northern Ontario.

The company didn't announce any plans to change its two-day delivery model, which adds a delivery surcharge to every item ordered. But delivery surcharges are waived for orders over $75.

"We've been very pleased with the initial member reaction and our ability to meet their expectations which is why we are taking another step towards our ultimate goal of offering this service throughout the country," senior vice-president Andrée Brien said in a press release.

Brien also said no timelines have yet been set for expansion of the service, which will go "from Windsor to Ottawa."

Competitive grocery landscape

The company has been fighting for customers in an increasingly competitive grocery retail space.

Loblaw last year teamed up with Instacart to offer grocery delivery, starting in Toronto and Vancouver. Walmart Canada has had an online order and grocery pick-up service since 2015.

Recent Whole Foods partner Amazon has offered grocery delivery in Canada since 2013.