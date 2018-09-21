Get The Best Looks From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Without The Huge Price Tag

You might have heard of a little film called "Crazy Rich Asians."

The groundbreaking movie — with an entirely Asian cast — broke barriers in Hollywood, and did so in style. The fanfare surrounding Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's novel was mainly focused on how progressive it was (and rightly so), but there was another element that viewers couldn't stop talking about.

PA Images via Getty Images Cast members of 'Crazy Rich Asians' at the London, U.K. premiere (L-R): Ken Jeong, Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Jing Lusi.

The elaborate wardrobe brought to life by costume designer Mary Vogt played an integral role in transporting audiences into the world of the crazy rich.

While the casting choices deserved applause, so did Vogt's efforts to incorporate Asian designers, which contributed to the authenticity of the costumes. She enlisted the help of Malaysian designer Carven Ong and Filipino designer Michael Cinco. Much of the jewellery was provided by Hong Kong-based designer Michelle Ong.

But while we sat in awe as the perennially poised Astrid strode onto the screen wearing Dior, we couldn't help but feel a little envious. This was still the one per cent who could casually purchase a designer dress. Luckily, a label doesn't necessarily make the outfit.

Here are 10 fashionable looks from "Crazy Rich Asians" that you can replicate even if you have champagne taste on a beer budget.

1. Peik Lin Goh's Stella McCartney dog print set

Rachel's confidant, Peik Lin, won everyone over with her hilarious quips and outrageous outfits. One of our favourite looks was this Stella McCartney dog-print blouse and pant set she wore when she first appeared on screen to greet her BFF.

Get the look for less:EBay, $47.56

EBay

2.Araminta Lee's gold jumpsuit

Bride-to-be Araminta Lee went all out at her tropical bachelorette where she donned a gold sequined jumpsuit. However, you don't have to be Singaporean royalty to get the look. Missguided offers a similar style for under $70.

Get the look for less:Missguided, $63

Missguided

3. Rachel Chu's Marchesa Gown

Rachel has her Cinderella moment in an ethereal blue gown by controversial designer Marchesa. Despite the label's waning popularity, their gowns remain out of reach for the average person. To get the look for less, we love this Basix Black Label gown in soft blue. Although still pricey at $1,600, it's still better than Marchesa's original $9,000 price tag.

Get the look for less:Saks Fifth Avenue, $1,625

Saks Fifth Avenue

4.Bernard Tai's Aston Blake tuxedo jacket

Jimmy O. Yang plays party animal Bernard Tai, arriving at the wedding of the year in a flashy Aston Blake brocade tuxedo jacket that stands out amongst the groomsmen. If you can't go the pricey bespoke route, Top Shop offers a similar jacket for a reasonable price.

Get the look for less: Top Shop, $202.76

Top Shop

5. Astrid Teo's pink Dior dress

You're going to be hard pressed to find an exact match for Astrid's simple, but unique Dior dress. According to costume designer Vogt, Astrid's character always wore simple outfits to highlight her striking facial features. This pale pink Ted Baker dress is certainly something we could see Astrid wearing to a wine and cheese.

Get the look for less:ASOS, $397.66

ASOS

6. Eleanor Young's Armani pinstripe suit

Eleanor Young meets Rachel for a confrontational mahjong game wearing an Armani pinstripe suit. Tailored to perfection and oozing an all-business attitude, we can imagine the matriarch's outfit isn't accessible to most. Luckily, Boohoo is currently serving up Eleanor vibes with their own affordable version of the memorable suit.

Get the look for less:Boohoo blazer, $38.50; pants, $28.50

Boohoo

7. Rachel Chu's gold Missoni dress

Rachel meets the Young family in a 1970s-inspired Missoni dress. Since it was borrowed from her wealthy friend, it's the first time we see her in something a little out of her element. Replicate the look for much less with this gold halter dress from Lulus for less than $200.

Get the look for less:Lulus, $149.80

Lulus

8.Nick Young's all-white suit

Nick Young's outfits may be understated, but his tailored suits and attention to detail make him one of the best dressed. If you need a great outfit to introduce your girlfriend to your intimidating mother, try a suit like Young's — with a twist! Unlike his custom suits, this one from ASOS will run you less than $200 and has a neutral pink hue.

Get the look for less:ASOS suit jacket, $126.24; pants, $42.08

ASOS

9. Rachel's Miu Miu skater dress

Despite everyone's opposition of Rachel's original meet the in-laws outfit, we liked her red Miu Miu fit-and-flare dress. Her discarded frock was also designer, but you can get the look for under $40 with this ASOS scuba mini dress.

Get the look for less:ASOS, $31.56

ASOS

10. Araminta Lee's custom wedding gown

The one-of-a-kind wedding gown worn by Araminta was designed to showcase actress Sonoya Mizuno's dancer figure. While the over-the-top gown may not be for everyone, you can't deny its wow factor. High-low gowns tend to have that effect and if you're looking for something in a similar silhouette, there are options under $1,000.

Get the look for less:David's Bridal, $699.99

David's Bridal

