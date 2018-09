STYLE

Model Tess Holliday Slams Piers Morgan's Body-Shaming Remarks

A photo of Tess Holliday posing in her underwear has set Piers Morgan off again. He criticized her back in August, slamming Holliday’s new cover for Cosmopolitan U.K. as “dangerous & misguided.” Now he's back at it again. But Morgan is messing with the wrong woman because Holliday won't stand for being bullied.