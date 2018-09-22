After a devastating tornado swept through parts of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., residents are banding together to pick up the pieces.

More than 145,000 people are without power, and many have had their homes and cars damaged or destroyed in the storm.

In the midst of all this darkness, Good Samaritans are reaching out with helping hands.

Ottawa even altered bylaws to allow food trucks to park on streets that don't have power so that residents can get food. They also said they will not enforcing parking regulations on streets unless there are safety or mobility concerns.

ATTENTION LICENSED FOOD TRUCKS: if you would like to help serve those affected by the tornado & loss of power, you may to park on-street in any affected area until further notice. If you would like to park on private property, pls obtain permission first. #ottnews#ottcity — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 22, 2018

People are offering everything from basics like blankets, water and food, to more specific items like baby and pet food, and charging stations for cell phones.

Time to help!

As the Turkish Community in Ottawa, we are ready to share our home and foods with the people who lost their house in #Tornado. Also, our community centre in #Kanata is ready to be used for them.

We are all with you.#ottawaweather#ottawatornado#Ottnews@CBCOttawapic.twitter.com/zxPtsevzjl — KANADA NOTLARI (@kirkbasak) September 22, 2018

#ottweather#ottstorm#ottawa My address is 972 Eve St I have power and I'm cooking up hot meals all day, come shower, eat, charge your devices, I don't need to know you, you don't need to ask, show up (bring Tupperware and I'll fill it) and you will be welcome #PlsSharepic.twitter.com/sByTNrjqlG — Shawna Tregunna (@ShawnaActually) September 22, 2018

If anyone in #Ottawa needs help let me know, we have beds, power, and Blankets. Be safe. This Tornado has taken over 60 homes. pic.twitter.com/iBr3oAsJc4 — Shawn He₿ert (@thecanadiannn) September 22, 2018

Never seen @Bayshore like this. Busier than Christmas with rows of people lining up to eat and charge their phones. #OttawaOutage#ottawapic.twitter.com/vrW6y9s0PO — carjoy (@marjoy69) September 22, 2018

Others are going out to help move debris and get fallen trees out of roads.

They sure are! Check with your local councillor for gudiance where to go help. Not all areas are safe for volunteers yet — Tamara L (@ttaca2012) September 22, 2018

Many are also opening their doors to those in need of shelter, or just a hot shower and some reprieve.

For anyone affected by the Ottawa storm John and I are able to help out. Generator hook ups, warm food, hugs ...please let us know !! — Anne (@AnnevdHeyden19) September 22, 2018

Anyone in Ottawa need help, to cook their food or to shower? Hit me up ❤️ — erika (@erika44140893) September 22, 2018

And people are crossing their fingers for a couple who planned to get married on Sunday at a venue that now has no power — despite the hiccup, the wedding is reportedly still on, much to the excitement of his social media supporters.

My uncle was injured working on his farm in Dunrobin as the storm hit. He's in stable condition now but still worried. Also I'm getting married tmrw in a restaurant that currently doesnt have power (nor does our home). If you have any good karma stored up please send it this way! — Joshua McEvoy (@JKMcEvoy) September 22, 2018

BIG update: turns out we chose the most resilient venue - they said they're doing it power or not. Wedding is on!



Thanks to everyone who reached out! So sorry I haven't responded, but.. you know.. things are a little busy right now..



Love you twitter friends :) https://t.co/nJHm3irrXQ — Joshua McEvoy (@JKMcEvoy) September 22, 2018

A Starbucks in the area is reportedly giving out free food and coffee to visitors, and a woman brought power banks to a Tim Hortons so more people could charge their devices at the same time.

The tornado/storm has left most of the city without electricity but @StarbucksCanada#Barrhaven doing their piece for the community, free coffee and food, this country continues to impress me! #OttawaOutagepic.twitter.com/w4CEu8DyhV — Liam Hughes (@LiamAHughes23) September 22, 2018

A pharmacy in Ottawa's Manotick area is also helping residents with urgent medical needs who can't access their own pharmacies for medicine.

We are open at Shoppers Drug Mart in #Manotick we have helped many patients with urgent medication needs while their Pharmacy is closed, if your Pharmacy 'shoppers,rexall,pharmasave etc' is closed come see me and we will do all what we can to help you during this time #ottawa — Mohamed Ali (@Moe_ali_) September 22, 2018

The Ottawa Senators have also set up a GoFundMe aiming for $25,000 to help deal with the tornado's damage. The hockey team says it will match donations up to the $25,000 mark at least.

According to Hydro Ottawa, the city's electrical grid has not sustained this much damage since the 1998 ice storm, and efforts to restore power are going slow but steady.

UPDATE: 137,000 customers are affected by +200 #outages across Ottawa. Restoration efforts are expected to last days. The electrical grid has not sustained such extensive damage since the '98 Ice Storm. Crews are working diligently to ensure public safety & restore. #Ottnews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 22, 2018

Residents are being encouraged to stockpile food and water, as some areas may not have power restored for days.