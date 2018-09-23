"Ghost" is a classic Halloween costume for a reason. It's one of our most primal fears: spirits lingering among us, refusing to belong either to the dead or to the living. So it's only natural that among the familiar variations — the classic sheet ghost, the more elaborate, scarier version, or the inevitable sexy ghost — that we now have: ghosting.

Ghosting, of course, is the truly infuriating modern dating phenomenon where rather than just flat-out telling a prospective partner they're not interested, someone will simply stop responding to messages, leaving the first person to wonder whether or not they've actually died.

This usually happens via text, where it's easier than ever to avoid the basic responsibility we have as human beings to be relatively civil to one another. (Um, so we hear.)

Party City is now offering a "ghosting" costume, a hooded white polyester dress with a series of unanswered text messages on it. Behold:

Party City Party City is now offering a "Ghosted" costume.

In a strange move, the company apparently only offers a women's costume, as if ghosting isn't something that ever happens to men.

Twitter users, as always, had strong opinions about it.

why would I want this as a costume when it's already every day irl https://t.co/6iQsQaHaL1 — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) September 21, 2018

Sent this to the person that's ghosting me and they didn't reply lmaooo https://t.co/LWMKIqfCFR — Cat 🌻 (@cairneycath) September 22, 2018

My culture is not a costume https://t.co/AQac5Eeanc — Jen (@oxyjenesis) September 21, 2018

Hey, at least it's better than the sexy handmaid's costume.