Rumour has it Drake is super rich. We know he planned to spend over $200,000 on a "Harry Potter" first edition. We've read about his hobby of collecting Birkin bags, the cheapest of which are in the $15,000 range, as a future gift for "the woman I end up with." Sure.

But his new Toronto home, which he started building in spring 2016 and is now almost finished, really takes the cake. (And that cake is a custom-made Madagascan vanilla bean vertical trifle gateau covered with real gold foil and hand-painted sugar roses, naturally.)

Last week on his Instagram story, Drake posted updates on the house, which looks more like a museum or luxury hotel than any house we're familiar with, personally. It is a monster.

Drake shows progress of his Toronto home via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/p9MGyeNKGb — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 17, 2018

The house's designer, Ferris Rafauli, also posted camera footage of the palatial home.

We already knew that Drake's nearly $7-million house would include a full NBA-size basketball court, a spa and sauna, a jersey museum, an awards room and a snack lounge. But new details have come out about just how bonkers fancy the house is.

The basement — just the basement!!! — apparently includes two saunas, a massage room, a pool with a hot tub, and a "snack lounge suspended ABOVE the b-ball court," as TMZ gleefully reports. That, of course, begs the question: what the heck is a suspended snack lounge? And why is it above the basketball court? It's a level of luxury that literally does not compute.

TMZ goes on to say that the house will have a wine and champagne bar, a home theatre, and a rooftop terrace with another hot tub. There will also be another swimming pool surrounded by giant projection screens, which the outlet says will "create an atmosphere of entertainment and hospitality."

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images Drake, Toronto Raptors Ambassador, speaks to the crowd on 'Drake Night' during the first half of an NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors at the ACC on March 9, 2018.

Drake, of course, makes his love for his hometown of Toronto well-known, dubbing it "the 6" and sitting on the CN Tower on the cover of his 2016 album "Views." But anyone who knows Toronto knows the number one Toronto hobby is complaining about housing prices. Rep the 6 all you want to your celebrity friends, but unless you've personally stared down a raccoon going through the garbage next to your overpriced rental, you may have ever so slightly lost sight of the Toronto experience.

Alternately, that could be the wrong view — for all we know, 20 years from now, all Toronto houses will have suspended snack lounges. Anything's possible.

