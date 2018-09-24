Regardless of the time of year, weather or occasion, every guy needs strong basics in their closet. Simply put, we're talking about the tees, long-sleeves, jeans, jackets and boots that will carry you through work and weekend. So what should you look for before you head to the checkout? Think quality, versatility and confidence, in a style that's all your own.

In partnership with Mark's, here are the five wardrobe staples every man should have at their disposal. Meet your all-star lineup.

A great pair of jeans

The most dependable piece of clothing you'll ever own are jeans. Now, thanks to advances in comfort and fabrication, as soon as you slip them on, you should feel as though you've been wearing them forever. Whatever your preference, there are plenty of choices when it comes to wash and fit. Best of all, jeans are the ultimate uniform for both work and play.

Wear-anywhere t-shirts

Chances are, your favourite tee is one you've had for years. Sure, the fade, questionable stretch and cut aren't great, but it's hard to part with something you love, right? Wrong. The good news is that comfort can be king with fresh tees, too. Premium cottons now give you that lived-in feel, without the sloppy look. Stock your drawers with quality t-shirts that can stand up to your daily wear and tear, so that the fiftieth wash looks as sharp as the first.

The smart button-up

Anything but stiff, button-up shirts have adapted to fit busy lifestyles, offering more flexibility for everyday wear. New shorter, trimmer styles mean your shirt will look equally sharp tucked or untucked. Roll up your sleeves and get down to business or pull a breathable long-sleeve on as a transitional fall layer any day of the week.

A three-season jacket

Consider this: A jacket is something you'll wear most days of the year. So it's worth investing in something with smart features, like a lightweight lining to carry you through seasons, utility pockets, and durable finishes for wicking and warmth. Details like snap closures will make your life a little easier, and of course, timeless style will help you go the distance. Most importantly, you'll want to feel comfortable and confident enjoying the outdoors in this Canadian-weather staple.

A go-to pair of boots

Durable use to mean heavy, but those days are done. Engineered to be as lightweight as they are strong, the new class of footwear will keep you warm and dry no matter the terrain. Practical designs make it possible to slip in and out quicker, and offer more flexibility for how and when you step out. Throw them on with dark denim and a fresh tee, and sturdy boots can suddenly look sharp.

It's easy to build out a versatile wardrobe with these all-star pieces.