This year's standout makeup trends make the transition from the warmth of summer into fall less sorrowful.

We scoured the runways for the top makeup trends for you to try, and consulted with professional makeup artist Shawna Lee for tips on how to translate these of-the-moment looks for a variety of skin tones.

The most important tip of all? Have fun and wear what makes YOU feel good. After all, nothing complements the colours of the season like true confidence and a gorgeous smile!

1. Eyeshadow brights

From '80's neons to rich fall hues, and even a brilliant smokey fade, we saw dozens of interpretations of eyeshadow brights on the catwalks for fall.

We love this look with a slightly undone swipe of monotone colour across the lids à la Noon by Noor, or the punch of a precise liner and contrasting shadow like the models at Anna Sui.

How to wear the look

Pastel brights on paler skin tones look particularly pretty; try lighter versions of the trend brights to achieve this striking look. An outstanding orange shadow paired with a bold lip can be stunning on darker skin. (Pro tip: prep lids with primer to make colour pop!)

For olive skin tones, a bright teal or turquoise spells perfection, while medium skin tones can be gorgeously accentuated with rich cinnamons and autumn purples.

2. Glitter/appliques

Pinterest

We're all about the glitter-glam, and this season takes several variations on this fun trend from appliqué Swarovski crystals at Kate Spade and soft splashes of sparkling powder on lids at Oscar de la Renta, glued-on gold leaf at Ulla Johnson, to entire faces dusted with glitter at Giambattista Valli.

How to wear the look

Pinterest

While we'd likely steer clear of the latter choice, it's easy for any skin tone to add a touch of sparkle to an everyday or evening look. For medium skin tones, we love an all-over shimmering highlighter like the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Press Highlighter to add a base of warm bronze and gold pearl, while the contrast of silver sparkle on darker skin is particularly eye-catching when using appliqué jewels.

Add warmth to fairer skin tones with metallic bronze sparkle on the eyes, and build on the look with a similar undertone for a shadow base. Olive skin tones stand out beautifully with jewel-tone blues and greens. Why not try your hand at some shadow shimmer in these pretty fall shades?

3. Power lip

Pinterest

Whether it's a throwback to old Hollywood glamour in rich ruby red, or an updated twist on a classic statement style with trend hues, nothing says confidence like the power lip we're seeing this fall.

Bela Hadid was a vision at Brendan Maxwell with a brilliant true red lip, which we often see sported on the red carpet by celebs such as Blake Lively. We loved the gothic interpretation of this look at Self-Portrait with an ombre deep blue and berry stain, and Chromat killed it with a blend of neon orange and fuschia lips contrasted beautifully with bright blue liner.

How to wear the look

We dig the impact of olive skin tones highlighted by matte orange brights (we suggest using a sprinkle of translucent powder to set). Bright reds with blue undertones work well on fair skin (we'd suggest a hint of blush to soften the look).

For medium skin, a bold berry-red is the perfect way to wear this trend —try it with a liner to keep colour in place and a hint of highlighter to accent cupids bow. Darker skin looks stunning with a purple-red.

4. Perfect nude skin

Pinterest

Radiant healthy skin is always in, so it was no surprise to see this barely-there makeup trend featured on several runways for fall. We loved the hit of colour on an otherwise neutral face at Dries Van Noten, and are still obsessing over this minimalist yet powerful look from Off-White.

We do appreciate a good dusting of peachy blush. Regardless of skin tone, we think the key to pulling off a perfect nude is all in the pre-makeup stage, so drink plenty of water to keep skin hydrated and use a jade roller to reduce puffiness and lines (we swear by this one from Province Apothecary!).

How to wear the look

For fairer tones, try a rosy-tinted creme blush for a healthy glow, and a combination of warm beige and cooler pink for lips. Highlight an olive complexion and accentuate eyes with a subtle rose-gold shadow.

Medium skin tones look radiant with a hint of coral to define the cheek bones. Darker skin tones can be gorgeously accentuated with deeper golden or bronze-brown tones on eyes, and a pinky-brown blush to define cheeks.

5. Popping in pink

Pinterest

Not just for millennials, pink in a variety of shades is undoubtably one of the It-colours for fall (hello Tracee Ellis Ross and Millie Bobby Brown at the Emmys!), and we saw it everywhere in makeup trends this season.

Christian Siriano showed a vibrant version on lids, accentuated by a blue liner on the lower waterline, while Jeremy Scott competed his futuristic look showing some of his models with all-pink everywhere including lips and lids. We loved the bold look of pink liner just above the eye crease at Armani Prive, and the soft whisper of shadow at Christophe Josse.

How to wear the look

Pinterest

For medium skin tones, we adore the look of a pretty pink blush in a rosy shade or a peach undertone, while darker skin looks brilliant with a neon bright or rosy pinks. Coral pink lipstick looks killer against olive skin, and for the more fair amongst us, "pinky nude shimmers on pale skin help to brighten and add a healthy flush," says makeup artist Lee.

Also on HuffPost: