Sofia Vergara has stepped in front of the camera for Stella McCartney's new breast cancer awareness campaign.

The Colombian-American "Modern Family" star models the designer's "Rose Romancing" lingerie set for the first installment of the campaign, which launched on Monday, the date of McCartney's late mother Linda's birthday.

McCartney, who lost her mother to breast cancer in 1998, is a prominent campaigner for increasing awareness of the disease, and has recruited a host of famous faces over the years in a bid to encourage women to get themselves checked regularly. Last year's campaign starred musician Alicia Keys.

"Latin women specifically have lower rates of breast cancer screening and far more limited access to formal health care than other ethnicities in the U.S.," an Instagram post featuring Vergara modelling the new set reads.

"This Rose Romancing lingerie set is meant to be something beautiful to remind women to get checked," Vergara states in a short video for the campaign. "Having pride as a woman and empowering ourselves to know our body. Love it and celebrate it."

Proceeds from "Rose Romancing," a delicate pink lingerie set, will benefit charities and support centres including the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, U.K., the Hello Beautiful Foundation in London, U.K., and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center in Harlem.

According to WWD, Rose Romancing will be available from October 1.