Well, it finally happened. Marijuana is now legal across Canada.

But just like alcohol, the rules surrounding cannabis differ from province to province.

Though the government has set some rules for pot — like the maximum number of plants you can keep at home, for example, or the minimum legal age — it's left a lot of pot-regime-planning to the provinces and territories. This includes everything from where pot is sold to where it can be consumed.

Click on your province below to find its rules on pot consumption and sales:

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

Newfoundland and Labrador

New Brunswick

Northwest Territories

Nova Scotia

Nunavut

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Yukon

The Canadian Press As of October 17, recreational marijuana is legal in Canada.

Legal age: 18

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes.

Will there be government-run stores? Nope.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four, in line with federal rules.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? In your private residence. Smoking pot is not allowed in public spaces where tobacco is prohibited. You also can't use it in your car.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four, unless your home is also used as a daycare centre, then no plants for you.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? In your private residence. It is prohibited in cars and in public places where tobacco is not allowed.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through private stores.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes.

Will there be government-run stores? No.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Zero. Manitoba is not allowing home cultivation of marijuana.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? In your private residence, but it's banned in both indoor and outdoor public spaces like sidewalks, parks, streets.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government initially.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes.

Will there be government-run stores? No.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Zero. Home cultivation is not allowed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? Allowed only in private residences.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government.

Private retail stores allowed? Negative.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four.

Possession limits: 30 grams on a person, with no limit to how much you can keep at home.

Where can I use pot? Only in your private residence.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press New Brunswick residents can make their purchases at 20 Cannabis NB retail stores across the province.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through government-run liquor stores.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes, eventually.

Will there be government-run stores? They technically already exist. Pot will be sold through existing government-run liquor stores.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four.

Possession limits: 30 grams on a person.

Where can I use pot? Allowed in private residences and on some trails and in some parks, unless municipal governments choose to ban that. Not allowed where smoking tobacco is prohibited.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government's Ontario Cannabis Store.

Private retail stores allowed? Not until April 2019.

Will there be government-run stores? No.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four. You can also can purchase seeds online.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? The Progressive Conservative government recently announced that Ontarians will be able to use marijuana wherever tobacco is allowed in the province.

Legal age: 19.

Will it be sold online? Yes.

Private retail stores allowed? No.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four per home.

Possession limits: 30 grams per person, no limits for how much you can keep at home.

Where can I use pot? In your private residence. If you're a renter, your landlord could change your lease to prohibit marijuana use.

19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government.

Private retail stores allowed? No.

Will there be government-run stores? Not for 2018 at least.

How many plants am I allowed at home? The territorial government has not set this yet, though it has scrapped an initial plan to outright ban growing weed at home.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? Allowed in private residences, not allowed where smoking tobacco is prohibited

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through the government.

Private retail stores allowed? No.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four at home.

Possession limits: 30 grams.

Where can I use pot? In a private residence.

Legal age: 18 (although the province's new premier has said he wants it to be 21 years).

Will it be sold online? Yes, through government-run website.

Private retail stores allowed? No.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Not allowed to grow at home.

Possession limits: 30 grams on a person, 150 grams at home. People are not allowed to possess cannabis in public places like daycares, schools or colleges.

Where can I use pot? In private residences and other places where tobacco is allowed — except university and CEGEP campuses. Sorry, students.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, through private retailers

Private retail stores allowed? Yes.

Will there be government-run stores? No.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four at home.

Possession limits: 30 grams per adult.

Where can you use pot? Only in private residences.

Legal age: 19

Will it be sold online? Yes, by the government.

Private retail stores allowed? Yes, eventually.

Will there be government-run stores? Yes.

How many plants am I allowed at home? Four.

Possession limits: 30 grams per adult.

Where can you use pot? Only in private residences.