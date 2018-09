LIVING

'Sexy Native American' Costumes Are Back, Because We've Learned Nothing

Retailer Yandy is under fire after selling "Sexy Native American" costumes on its website. People are now using the hashtag #CancelYandy on social media in hopes that the costumes will be removed. The backlash comes less than a week after the retailer caused an uproar over its "Handmaid's Tale"-inspired outfit.