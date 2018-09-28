"If you haven't noticed, I'm a black lady."

Stand-up comedian Dulcé Sloan is onstage in front of a raucous Toronto audience, already in stitches since she walked onto the stage, performing at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Toronto on Sept. 22.

"I have dealt with more issues being black than I have being a woman," she says. "I have to explain this to my white women friends because they're all like 'We're all women!' And I'm like, 'Shut up!' Because being black is literally my description as a human. And there is so much oppression I have to deal with in everyday life."

"So, what I like to do is break my oppression down. I'm black Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I'm a woman Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. I'm fat on Sunday — even God rested one day."

Decked out in a crimson lace top and accessorized with the confidence of a veteran comedian despite being a relative newcomer, Sloan is not afraid to say what's on her mind. And what's on her mind is defined by her experience as a black woman living in a highly polarized time in the U.S.

"You're reminded every day that you're black in the U.S., " Sloan told HuffPost Canada in an interview. "When you're followed around in stores, when you turn on the news, when you walk down the street. Being black in America is a full-time job."

Sloan has landed the near-perfect platform to explore these issues and more as one of the newest correspondents on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

FilmMagic Dulce Sloan performs on the Bill Graham Stage during Clusterfest on June 2, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.

Despite her plum gig and self-assuredness on the JFL stage, Sloan is a relative newcomer on the comedy scene. She was named one of Rolling Stone's 10 Comedians You Need to Know in 2017 and one of TimeOut LA's Comedians to Watch.

And now, she's repping the ultimate comedy-meets-political-satire game on "The Daily Show."

"It's been an amazing ride so far," said Sloan.

She said she landed the "Daily Show" gig after broadcast network Comedy Central saw her during a Roast Battle.

"My manager and my agent called me and said they wanted me to audition for 'The Daily Show.' I had to send in an audition tape. Mine was about me coaching white people about what to do on social media. Like, stop being so surprised when people of colour experience something racist. Stop defending racists to people of colour," she said.

Two days after submitting her reel, she flew to New York to audition onstage with Trevor Noah.

She landed the job that same day on her way to the airport. The Miami-born Atlanta comedian packed her bags and moved from LA to the Empire State.

In Toronto for the first time with JFL, she was in the company of fellow funny AF comedians of colour Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong and Reggie Watts— among a slew of other headliners.

Don't be mad sis. We gotta keep shining. https://t.co/Pu56rn2JOn — Dulcé Sloan (@dulcesloan) September 21, 2018

That Sloan is in the company of these esteemed comics, who have all explored issues of identity and race, lines up well with her takes on "The Daily Show." She's also been quite vocal on social media about the #MeToo movement, especially as it pertains to fellow comedian Louis C.K., who recently returned to the stand-up stage after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year.

"Oh, don't even get me started," Sloan said when asked about how she feels about C.K.'s controversial comedic return. "No one seems like they are learning from any of this. Like with this [Brett] Kavanaugh case, what's so interesting is that this woman has to be held to such high accountability to prove that this happened to her."

Louie CK can't come back if people don't book him. It's that simple. But money has always been more important than protecting people. And some comic's egos are unbreakable. So what are we gonna do when he "slips up" and does it again? Use that outrage now and boycott this bs. — Dulcé Sloan (@dulcesloan) August 29, 2018

Sloan said that on the day before Kavanaugh was accused, she saw an ad on Instagram for rape-proof panties.

"Apparently when men try to tug on them, they can't come down. You hold women to this ridiculous standard to have to prove that they were raped. But we are all fully aware of all of the anti-rape merchandise. Rape whistles, mace, the pointy keys — all of these things you know."

"And then, all of the things we're told: 'Don't walk by yourself. Don't wear this kind of outfit. Don't wear these kind of shoes.' Don't do any of these things. So we're all giving these notes as women about how not to be attacked and how not to be raped. Yet if it happens, everyone acts like she's lying."

"When did that narrative start? It happened when she started saying that something happened. The same way when a black person said something happened.

"We can't all be lying."

