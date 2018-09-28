Police in B.C. are looking for people who "may have been victimized" by a middle school vice-principle in Abbotsford, who has been charged with child pornography offences.

Michael Haire, 38, faces two charges of making available child pornography and possession of child pornography, police said in a news release on Friday.

Haire, who has no criminal record, has been vice-principal at W.A. Fraser Middle School since 2016. For 10 years, he taught digital visual arts at Clayburn Middle School, where he started a film and broadcasting program, according to a school website.

"I am passionate about learning, creativity and kindness, and my office door is always open to students and parents in our community," Haire wrote in online biography. He said he completed a master's degree in education in 2014.

Computers, cellphones seized

As part of an investigation in July, the Abbotsford Police Department's internet child exploitation (ICE) unit searched Haire's home and seized computers, data storage devices and cellphones. Officials are still examining evidence, but have so far found "thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse."

"This investigation is exceptionally concerning given Mr. Haire's position of authority and access to youth in Abbotsford. We ask anyone with information to please contact us," said Det. Keith Nugent.

The Abbotsford police ICE unit can be reached at (604) 859-5225, text at 222973 (abbypd) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.