What To Watch On Netflix Canada In October 2018

The temps are dipping, the leaves are changing. Autumn is nigh, friends. While we're a little verklempt about the demise of summer, we're consoling ourselves with Netflix. All day, e'ry day.

The "Daily Show" alumni and 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner host Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" is pretty exciting — he'll be the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show. "Making a Murderer, Part 2" and "The Boss Baby: Back in Business" are also returning on a Netflix screen near you!

So what are you going to watch on Netflix Canada in October? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

"Operation Finale" — Available Oct. 3

In 1960, Israeli spies undertake a daring mission to capture notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and bring him to justice. Based on real events.

"The Kindergarten Teacher" — Available Oct. 3

A devoted teacher takes interest in a young student's creative potential after hearing his poetry, but she soon crosses the line into obsession.

TV:

"Riverdale," Season 3 — Oct.11

After a riot and a season of high-stakes political warfare, the Riverdale gang continues to navigate high drama of surreal small town life.

"The Boss Baby: Back in Business" — Oct.12

There's a new threat to baby popularity: old people. But a revolutionary "stinkless" serum could give Baby Corp. a competitive advantage.

"Hip-Hop Evolution," Season 2 — Available Oct.19

Shad Kabango traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in New York, the South and Oakland, California, in the '80s and '90s.

"Making a Murderer, Part 2" — Available Oct.19

With a national profile and new support after the release of "Making a Murderer" Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey continue to fight for exoneration.

"Patriot Act" — Available Oct. 28

Netflix says: "Minhaj's weekly comedy show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world."

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in October 2018:

"Keeping Up with the Joneses"

"X-Men: Days of Future Past"

"Let's Be Cops"

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Season 1-7

"The X-Files," Season 1-9

"Freaks and Geeks," Season 1

"Trainwreck"

"Pride & Prejudice"

"Minions"

"The Nice Guys"

"Supernatural," Season 1-12

"The Vampire Diaries," Season 1-8

