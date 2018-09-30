POLITICS
Canada's Bid For UN Security Council Seat Requires Heck Of A Campaign ('Follow-Up' Podcast)

It's a steeplechase till June 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference after addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 21, 2017.
Brendan McDermid / Reuters
OTTAWA — If the Liberal government wants one of two available seats on the United Nations Security Council, it's going to have to pull off a heck of a campaign to edge out either Ireland or Norway.

Some Canadian diplomats, past and present, have some behind-the-scenes insight about how that all happens.

In this episode of HuffPost Canada's "Follow-Up" politics podcast, host Althia Raj interviews people like Lloyd Axworthy, Allan Rock, and Yves Fortier about the appeal of joining an international body plagued by years of inertia.

Listen to the episode:

