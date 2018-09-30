WARNING: This article contains a graphic cartoon depiction of sexual assault.

A graphic image by Halifax-based artist Bruce MacKinnon has gone viral in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The cartoon shows Lady Justice blindfolded and pinned down by Republican hands, her scales splayed out beside her. Her attacker towers over her and covers her mouth with his hand — an explicit reference to California professor Christine Blasey Ford's account of an alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh in 1982.

Bruce MacKinnon via The Halifax Chronicle Herald/CP A cartoon depicting the assault of Lady Justice has gone viral in the wake of recent allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

MacKinnon says he was inspired to draw the cartoon because he believes the hearing was a "watershed moment" in how allegations of sexual abuse are treated in North America.

Since its publication this weekend, the cartoon has garnered lots of attention and praise on social media.

Every hair on my body stood straight up at this cartoon from @chronicleheraldpic.twitter.com/IFPda85rK1 — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) September 29, 2018

You've made a misogynistic, hurtful, joke of our Supreme Court, @realDonaldTrump. #SupremeJoke



Women won't forget. And we vote.



Bruce MacKinnon's editorial cartoon for Sept. 29, 2018. pic.twitter.com/28bpGIl2Zy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2018

Bruce MacKinnon, @CH_Cartoon, draws political cartoons with razorblades.

Kudos to @chronicleherald for having him on staff. pic.twitter.com/JbWC32QqIP — Matt Davis (@MattDavis) September 30, 2018

But some social media users were critical of the image, commenting that it is re-traumatizing for victims. One person tweeted that the cartoon made her feel like she couldn't breathe.

Remember how in Fury Road they managed to discuss the repercussions of rape culture on women and the world without show the rape on camera for a bunch of men to feel powerful to? Anyway, I don't think that editorial cartoon is actually that cool or good or anything. — Kivan (@KivaBay) September 30, 2018

please stop sharing the rape/justice cartoon even though you think it's 'powerful'! Thanks!! — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) September 30, 2018

That political cartoon is so extra. People calling it "powerful" because they need to constantly see assault re-enacted remind me of ppl who trade videos of extrajudicial executions—where victims cannot even consent + not for the purpose of evidence—claiming it's for "awareness." — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) September 30, 2018

MacKinnon says that in many ways, that was the point.

"As a cartoonist, I deal in symbols, and Lady Justice is a powerful one," MacKinnon told The Washington Post. He said that Republican members of the committee sought to "smother justice before it had a chance to be heard."

MacKinnon is no stranger to controversy, and the Trump presidency has afforded him numerous opportunities to ruffle feathers. Earlier this year, he connected President Trump to Bill Cosby when the latter was found guilty of sexual assault.

And late last year, he depicted a robed Ku Klux Klan member tickling a writhing Trump.

With files from The Canadian Press.

