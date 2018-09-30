"Saturday Night Live" roared back big time in its 44th season opener with a jam-packed cold-open replay of Thursday's Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

In the instantly iconic sketch, Matt Damon unleashed a mega-furious impersonation of the Supreme Court nominee, entering the hearing room after "shadow boxing in the men's room for the last 45 minutes."

"Let me tell you this: I'm gonna start at an 11," Damon shouts. "I'm gonna take it up to about a 15 REAL QUICK!" He said he practiced his speech "screaming into an empty bag of Doritos."

Lampooning the language actually used by Kavanaugh in his combative opening statement, Damon blasts the "con job" orchestrated by people like the Clintons, George Soros, Kathy Griffin, "Mr. Ronan Sinatra" and even "Alyssa friggin' Milano."

Kate McKinnon, meanwhile, uncorked another twisted chameleon performance as Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose outburst during the hearing overshadowed much of the rest of the proceedings.

Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images Matt Damon as Judge Brett Kavanaugh on "SNL."

"This ain't no trial, no due process," McKinnon-as-Graham snarls. "This is hell. That's what it is. It's hell."

Damon's Kavanaugh says he's usually an optimistic "keg is half full kind of guy," but no longer. He capped the sketch with a warning: "If you think I'm angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court — because then you're all going to pay!"

Then he shotguns a can of ... water.

