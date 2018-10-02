DREAM JOB ALERT: After years of publishing a list of the country's best new restaurants, Air Canada has moved onto the bar game. They sent one lucky Canadian writer across the country to sample drinks at bars that opened between April 2017 and May 2018, and that person has put together a list of what they say are Canada's 10 best new bars.

Of course, there's no way to verify this list is accurate without ourselves sampling every new bar in the nation. (If any competing airlines are reading this, feel free to get in touch).

Here's what Air Canada's writer, whom we are definitely not jealous of in any way, says are the best new bars in the country.

British Columbia

Tocador (Vancouver)

Alberta

Little Hong Kong (Edmonton)

Paddy's Barbecue and Brewery (Calgary)

Ontario

Mulberry Bar (Toronto)

Paris Paris (Toronto)

Godspeed Brewery (Toronto)

Quebec

Nhậu Bar (Montreal)

El Pequeño Bar (Montreal)

Nénuphar (Quebec)

Nova Scotia

The Watch that Ends the Night (Dartmouth)

Drinks from all ten bars will be served at the late October event announcing the top ten new new restaurants in the country. Those of use who won't be there will just have to update our bucket lists and wait for our next trip to Dartmouth.

