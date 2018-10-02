Senate Moves To Revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's Honorary Canadian Citizenship

OTTAWA — Canada's Senate passed a motion Tuesday to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's honorary Canadian citizenship.

The civilian leader of Myanmar was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights in Myanmar but has come under fire since then for her role in human rights violations against the Rohingya people.

Text of the motion, tabled by Ontario Independent Sen. Ratna Omidvar, included a provision asking the upper chamber to "recognize that these crimes against the Rohingya constitute a genocide."

"We are calling for the culpability to be placed on the military powers in Myanmar," Omidvar said in a Senate chamber speech. She called the motion a "step in the right direction."

The move comes days after the House of Commons unanimously supported a similar motion. Last month, it also unanimously agreed to recognize the violence in Myanmar against the Rohingya people as a genocide.

UN investigators blamed Suu Kyi for failing to use her "moral authority" to protect civilians, as they found that the Myanmar military was committing genocide against the minority Muslim population and other ethnic minorities.

Six people, including Suu Kyi in 2007, have been given the rare honorary Canadian citizenships.

The others are: