He's only tweeted once, but he did it with the precision and accuracy of a neurosurgeon.

Halifax's Dr. Daniel McNeely went viral over the weekend after tweeting a photo of a very important, high-stakes surgical operation ... on a teddy bear.

"Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep ... how could I say no?" McNeely wrote in the post, which included two photos of the neurosurgeon poised over a wee teddy bear that was wearing a teeny-tiny mask.

Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep... how could I say no? pic.twitter.com/WOKFc5zr91 — P. Daniel McNeely (@pdmcneely) September 30, 2018

Oh, and you guys? The bear belongs to an eight-year-old boy and teddy's name is "Little Baby."

BRB crying forever.

The human patient, Jackson McKie, has been a patient of McNeely's since he was an infant, the Canadian Press reported. McKie, who lives with his family in Summerside, P.E.I., has a cyst on his brain and a chronic condition called hydrocephalus.

He brought Little Baby (yep, still crying) into the operating room last Thursday and — right before he was put under — asked McNeely if he'd fix his furry friend up, too.

"I thought if there was something I could do to help make him feel better, it seemed like a simple gesture and I was only too happy to oblige," McNeely said Tuesday.

The doctor asked the nurses to prepare a small table with some tools, and he used leftover stitches from McKie's procedure to patch up the bear.

McNeely's tweet of Little Baby's surgery (his first operation on a toy) — which was incidentally also his first tweet ever on the account @pdmcneely — has been widely shared across social media, the country, and really did a number on our collective heartstrings.

Thank you, Dr. McNeely, for going the extra mile in patient care! As a colleague put it, human pediatric neurosurgeon AND ursine pediatric orthopedic surgeon... that's impressive! @pdmcneely@DalMedSchool@Dalnews@IWKHealthCentre — DalMedSchool (@DalMedSchool) October 2, 2018

Oh my God. You are a special man. Your patients are lucky to have you. — Irving Gold (@IrvingGold) October 1, 2018

How delightfully Canadian. — greg harris (@greghar82378283) October 2, 2018

Some of us were concerned about Little Baby's recovery.

So errm.. How's the teddy doing? Is he better? When would he be discharged? — Dame la Coco (@Afrikkan_Woman) October 2, 2018

I hope teddy bear is doing ok! :D — Osama Samargandi (@OsamaSamargandi) September 30, 2018

Others were blown away by the surgeon's social media skills.

That's the most impressive twitter debut I've ever seen @pdmcneely 💪👍☺️ — Sarah (@salyouha) October 1, 2018

And that sir, gets you a follow. Lovely — Jeanna (@strutinUK) October 2, 2018

"I thought it might make a few people smile, that was the only intention I had," said McNeely. "I'm glad that others are enjoying it."

Jackson's dad, Rick McKie said Little Baby is always by his son's side, especially when he's in pain, and he has appreciated McNeely's care as a physician during the family's many visits to IWK.

"When we get there we're terrified to death, but every time we talk to Dr. McNeely we feel better," said McKie.

Jackson's operation was to re-open a shunt required by the boy's condition, to drain excess fluid putting pressure on his brain.

He's now recovering well at home with Little Baby, and photos of his teddy bear's surgery. Whether our hearts will recover is another matter entirely.

- With files from the Canadian Press

