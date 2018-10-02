WHAT. THE. HECK.

Calgarians were heaving a collective sigh Tuesday morning after waking up to a heavy winter blanket of snow.

Across the city could be heard cries of "too soon!"

Michelle Butterfield A wintery blast in Calgary left almost a foot of snow in some parts of the city.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning Tuesday morning, forecasting anywhere from 10 to 25 centimetres for some parts of Central and Southern Alberta, and as much as 45 centimetres for the mountains west of Calgary.

Many drivers faced hours-long commutes to work Tuesday morning, as cars slipped, skidded, and stalled out on the snow-clogged streets of Calgary.

Twitter users shared photos of buses that had lost control on their routes.

The City of Calgary snow removal plan?! Wait for a Chinook!! #YYCpic.twitter.com/l00Gy8IMMt — Mookie Wilson (@Mookalicious) October 2, 2018

Hi #yyc - if you're waiting for the #7 it's currently parked in someone's yard in Altadore. pic.twitter.com/1wHMN2dtmt — Julia Williams (@juliawriter) October 2, 2018

The City of Calgary tweeted that snow clearance crews were hard at work, but faced with a daunting task.

"Crews have been out working on the major routes all night but with heavy accumulations of snow falling in a very short period, progress has been slow," they said.

The city also issued a snow route parking ban, coming into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT.

At least one person decided to skip the drive, and pulled a super-Canadian commute through downtown Calgary on cross-country skis.

Meanwhile, ground crews at the Calgary International Airport were de-icing planes, trying to keep on schedule, but still warning of possible delays.

It's a snowy morning at #YYC ❄️



Our teams are hard at work clearing snow from the runways, and working closely with our airline partners deicing teams to get everyone safely on their way. Some delays are to be expected, check https://t.co/0Rd6BTh4Zc for the latest flight info pic.twitter.com/SY13DXTjXk — YYC (@FlyYYC) October 2, 2018

At least someone was having fun during this ridiculously early storm. The Calgary Zoo shared some adorable photos of their panda cubs frolicking in the fresh fallen snow.

Calgary Zoo "What is everyone complaining about?"

Calgary Zoo "Too soon? Nah."

And Calgary police were getting in on the fun, too, tweeting out a picture of a snowman dressed as an officer at the District 8 office.