Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is probably the most recognizable man in the city. Unless of course, you're from out of town and a little inebriated.

At the annual Panda Game Saturday between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton University Ravens, Watson's recognizability factor went out the window. A very happy fan got into the spirit by lifting the fellah closest to him in a big bear hug — that fellah just happened to be the mayor.

This is true. It did happen ! — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 2, 2018

In an interview on "Ottawa Now", Allie Mousseau-Dempsey said she was just talking to some friends at TD Place Stadium when she turned around to the scene.

"And we see Andy, my boyfriend, ... and he had the mayor in his arms, and he was hugging and cradling him. And we just told him, like 'Andy, that's our mayor! Put Jim Watson down!'"

Mousseau-Dempsey said Watson looked "a little startled, but he wasn't fighting it. He was loving the affection and he walked off. Didn't seem to bother him."

She added that her boyfriend is from the "very small town" of Lively Ont., near Sudbury, where "that's a very casual thing to do, just be friendly to absolutely everybody."

Radio host Evan Solomon suggested that this move now be coined "The Full Watson."

Listen to the interview at the 21:20 mark.

Great energy at @TD_Place today for the Panda Game! pic.twitter.com/CiMuZmpoyT — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 29, 2018

Watson has been on city council for almost two decades, with a stint as an Ontario MPP and cabinet minister in between.

Watson's alma mater is Carleton University but their Ravens fell to the U of O Gee-Gees by a score of 38 to 27 on Saturday. The Panda Game has been a tradition since 1955, with the winning team getting possession of a stuffed panda trophy named Pedro.

Pedro, Andy, and Jim appeared to have a great time. Hugs for everybody!

