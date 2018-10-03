One of the weirder parts of growing up is recognizing how many things that seemed like they were set in stone were actually mutable. As a teenager, it can be so easy to fall into rigid patterns of thinking: I'm this kind of a person; I'll never be that kind of a person. It's especially true when it comes to insecurities: to the not-yet-fully-formed teenage brain, the things that make you feel self-conscious can feel eternal and inescapable. But they usually aren't.

Over the weekend, writer Ashley C. Ford asked a relatively simple question on Twitter: What's something you used to hate about yourself that you now consider a strength?

What's something you hated about yourself as a kid or teenager that you now consider a strength? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 30, 2018

The responses were wide-ranging. Several people responded with physical attributes they've come to appreciate: Phillip Picardi of Teen Vogue commented on his killer eyebrows, while Toronto writer Anne Thériault mentioned her "extensive" nose.

My gap toothed smile — Mahogany L. Browne (@mobrowne) October 2, 2018

My extensive nose, tbh pic.twitter.com/Z7dDpELJLw — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 1, 2018

My skin! I have eczema (not the seasonal kind, but the everlasting one) and I remember being singled-out in school for it and pulling my sleeves down/wearing socks in the summer etc to hide it. I consider it a fun conversation starter now, but it was a shit situation as a kid — Linda Nguyen (@chkn_nguyen) September 30, 2018

Other people focused on less tangible qualities. Many noted that sensitivity and empathy, which may not have always served them well as teenagers, are valuable assets for adults to have.

reflexive crying. i hated the fact that i'd cry every time someone raised their voice within 20 feet of me regardless of how i felt about the person or situation - now i hold it up as retroactive proof that being hysterical and productive are not mutually exclusive. https://t.co/fRQuGPkSUK — meredith graves (@gravesmeredith) October 2, 2018

My earnestness. I used to wish I didn't care so much or at least had more of a poker face. Now I see how much it lends emotion and meaning to my art. Also my willingness to explore my own vulnerability has made me a better and more bold artist. https://t.co/fUEhVlB5Zt — Dea (@TastyClair) September 30, 2018

My sensitivity and how I cry every day. I always wished for thicker skin. Now I know that my being sensitive is a guide to navigate situations that may not be good for me, and crying releases tension and pent up emotions. — Megan Ross (@itsmeganross) September 30, 2018

It's hard to read these and not be transported back to that time when you were hyper-aware of everything that made you different, or everything you were told was wrong about you. For so many people, being a teenager meant constant self-policing.

My Southern accent. I thought it made me look dumb and uneducated. Now that I live in New England, it helps me stand out. Especially since I am smart, delightful, and interested in learning every day. — Amy says KavaNOPE (@BlessAmysHeart) September 30, 2018

That our family was poor. I now know how to fix things around the house, stretch a dollar, cook delicious meals from leftovers, and appreciate the little things in life. — Stephanie Daily (@seppichdaily) September 30, 2018

The strength of my sex drive, which as a fundamentalist evangelical teen I considered deeply sinful. As a 30something, decidedly witchy lesbian, it's the best. 🔥 https://t.co/mVydiqhiwA — Jeanna Kadlec 🌈 (@jeannakadlec) October 1, 2018

My fire. My passion. It alienated me from the other girls who wanted sameness. It saved my life later, when it counted. — Tracy M (@dandelionmama) September 30, 2018

Several people shared stories of severe difficulties and discrimination, of the strength they built up after being subjected to things completely outside of their control.

my natural non-conformity!! i literally used to get bullied and google "how to be normal," "how to be a perfect girl" and now it's the same thing that draws people to me 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/bxleFVfrN6 — #1 sweetener.mp3 stan (@cierraxjenae) September 30, 2018

My albinism. I'm a beautiful ghost and powerful black woman and i cannot be stopped 👽👻 — Allyssa Capri (@allyssacapri) September 30, 2018

My life with Cystic Fibrosis. It has made me the person that I am today, and is the reason I feel grateful for all that I have. Going through 2 double lung transplants in order to survive it only added to my ability to see the world more clearly. I love life - every high & low💛 https://t.co/h7MZCMLGl5 — Travis Flores (@travisflores) October 1, 2018

Being dark-skinned. I used to avoid going outside in the summer or would cover up so I wouldn't get darker. Now I love and embrace my dark skin because there are little girls watching who need to see someone confident with the same skin color. — Cmoenay (@Cmoenay) September 30, 2018

There's no easy way to go from self-critical to ultra-confident. Part of people who responded to the thread described is the freedom leaving behind that time and place when insecurities are consistently being magnified (isn't high school great?!?).

But another part of it is self-acceptance. Many psychologists who study self-perception say that feeling compassion towards yourself is an important part of accepting even the things you don't like. That sounds trite, but it's not easy. There's so much to be gained from approaching your insecurities from a place of compassion — considering bookmarking this thread for the next time you forget to do that.

