Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has stepped down as Liberal leader and is leaving politics following the party's election defeat Monday.

Couillard made the announcement today in Quebec City.

Elected premier in 2014, Couillard served one mandate before his Liberals were swept from office by Francois Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec.

The 61-year-old Couillard said on election night that he would take a few days to reflect on his personal future.

He announced today he'll resign his seat in the riding of Roberval.

The Liberal caucus is expected to meet Friday to name an interim leader and to set the groundwork for an eventual leadership race.

More coming.

