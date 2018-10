On Friday afternoon, Edmonton police sent out an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl who had allegedly been forcibly abducted.

Alberta Emergency Alert The Amber Alert sent out on Friday, with information about the alleged victim censored for her protection.

The girl was found shortly after the call was sent out, and her abductor taken into custody, but what caught the attention of many was the word choice used when describing the teenager in the alert.

The message said the alleged victim was "mulatto", an outdated term for a child with one white and one black parent.

"Mulatto" is a word that is derived from "mule". "Mulatto" is a word that was used to describe me and people like me for easily more than half my life. To see the @edmontonpolice use the term in an Amber Alert is problematic but it's a correctable problem. — Mimi Williams (@MimiProbably) October 5, 2018

The origin of the word is unclear, but some sources suggest it derives from "mula", the Galician-Portuguese word for "mule", the offspring of a horse and a donkey. Others link it to the Arabic word "muwallad" which refers to "a person of mixed ancestry". The term is commonly used for people who are not Arab but are raised among them.

"Mulatto" is now viewed as offensive, and the vast majority of biracial people do not identify themselves as such, something that commenters did not hesitate to bring up on social media as the alert circulated.

wait, did that amber alert really include the word "mulatto"? maybe we should let grandpa retire from writing these — Jack Speyside (@JacksLetters) October 5, 2018

The term mulatto is a racial slur. It is offensive and should not be used to describe someone of mixed race. Disappointing to see this coming from police. — Jackie (@JackiePaduano) October 5, 2018

"I was taught that [mulatto] was a 'derogatory term that came into use during slavery when referring to the bi-racial offspring of African slaves and most often, their white European slave masters.' I was raised believing that mulatto was just as bad as the n word," Parlour Magazine writer Espana Fly explains in a piece where she described the shock of seeing the word in an advertisement in Latin America.

Edmonton's poet laureate, Ahmed "Knowmadic" Ali, who has spoken out about racism in the city in the past, said the person who worded the alert likely had no idea of the word's connotations.

I'd like to believe that it was a mistake and we should allow whoever wrote it to learn from it. Moments like this are a perfect opportunity for educating one another. Words and actions are the tools used to convey intention, therefore we have to consider if the intention associated with the words were meant to degrade or offend," he said in a statement to HuffPost Canada.

Ali added that because the reasoning behind the decision was unclear, it was better to give the person the benefit of the doubt.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a statement to HuffPost Canada that the Amber Alert was sent out as quickly as possible.

"Upon review of the wording post incident, the EPS regrets that it has offended anyone in the community and it wasn't our intent in any way to be culturally insensitive or disrespectful," media relations supervisor Patrycja Mokrzan wrote in an email.

"We would like to reassure everyone that we have reviewed our unfiltered message through our Equity Diversity & Human Rights Section and moving forward, the EPS will ensure that emergency messaging will reflect what we foster — respect and dignity for all."

"It is extremely important that whoever wrote the alert be educated as to why it was inappropriate. The issue goes far beyond and does not rest with the individual who wrote the alert. It is a systemic issue rooted in historical inequality. I encourage individuals to immerse themselves in as many different cultures, religions and communities as possible. Our experiences shape our perspective and our perspectives determine how we communicate. I can't emphasize enough the importance of reading and learning from individuals with different lived experiences," Ali said.

