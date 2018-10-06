Toronto police say they've made an arrest in an incident that was caught on video during a recent anti-abortion protest.

Investigators say a man approached demonstrators at a peaceful rally in the city's west end last Sunday and "began scribbling on their signs and clothing" with ink markers.

When he was confronted by one of the protesters, police say the man "kicked her in the shoulder, knocking her phone from her hand."

They say he then ripped off a ribbon the woman was wearing before fleeing the scene.

Video of the incident has gone viral since it was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

For those in need of context about Jordan Hunt @jordan_hunt18



Violence is not the appropriate response to words we disagree with. pic.twitter.com/Vg9G3WALlx — Naomi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍁🌈((✡)) CrayZeeHair.com 🎮 (@CrayZeeHair) October 4, 2018

Police say 26-year-old Jordan Hunt turned himself in on Saturday, and has been charged with eight counts of assault and seven counts of mischief.

He's also been charged with assault in an incident at another anti-abortion protest in early August, where police allege he pushed a woman into a pole.

While Hunt was fired from his job as a freelance hairstylist at a salon in the Toronto neighbourhood of Parkdale, manager Amy Wesselink told The Washington Post that the business has been inundated with angry messages and threats from all over the world.

On Friday, they posted a desperate plea to Instagram.

"We did not ask for this attention," the post reads. "We are a collective of hardworking individuals simply supporting our families. Please respect this."

With files from HuffPost Canada