U.S. Senate Confirms Brett Kavanaugh To Supreme Court, Rejects #MeToo Movement

WASHINGTON ― The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday, ending an ugly, painful, weekslong Senate fight over whether women's sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible and mattered.

Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed, 50-48. Every Republican but one, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), voted for him. Every Democrat but one, Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), voted against him.

The vote would have been 51-49, but Murkowski, whose vote will be recorded as "no," agreed to vote "present" during the actual vote as a favor to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who supports Kavanaugh but was away at his daughter's wedding. By voting "present," and with Daines out, the final tally was 50-48. Their paired vote, as it's called, maintains the same two-vote margin and does not change the outcome.

Kavanaugh's fate ultimately came down to four senators who were undecided on how they would vote until the very end: Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Murkowski and Manchin. Murkowski was the only one of the four who did not support him.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Protesters demonstrate at the U.S. Capitol in the hours ahead of the confirmation vote of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 6, 2018. Anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators in the Senate balcony shouted protests throughout the vote. "You are a coward! You're a total coward!" one protester yelled at Flake as he voted for Kavanaugh. "Shame on you," two female protesters shouted at Manchin as he voted yes. "How dare you prioritize him over us." Capitol Police on Saturday arrested 164 demonstrators, including 13 people who screamed at lawmakers inside the Senate gallery. "This is a stain on American history," one woman shouted. Democrats had never been particularly happy with Kavanaugh, who was a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. They raised concerns about his judicial philosophy and how he would rule on abortion and health care issues. But his nomination blew up completely last month when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, publicly came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh tried to rape her in high school. Millions of people watched as Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, describing a 1982 party where a drunk Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, allegedly pushed her into a room, pinned her down, groped her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. Her testimony took place as two morewomen came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him. Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations, alternating between crying, yelling and interrupting Senate committee members as they pressed him on Ford's story. His unhinged behavior raised a fresh round of questions about whether he had the temperament to be a Supreme Court justice. He blamed his rocky confirmation process on politics. He sneered at female senators on the committee. He repeatedly lied under oath about little and big things.