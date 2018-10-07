NEWS
'Smug' Thanksgiving Cartoon In National Post Rubs Some Canadians The Wrong Way

"This is the most tone-deaf and absolutely absurd thing you could've posted."

Some social media users took issue with this cartoon, posted on Friday to the National Post's Twitter account.
Gary Clement/National Post
In the wake of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, political upheaval appears to be at all-time high for our neighbours down south.

That unrest has some Canadians, like the ones in this cartoon featured in the National Post, feeling a little smug this Thanksgiving weekend:

It was created by the Post's long-time daily political cartoonist Gary Clement. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The overall reaction has been...not great. Some people, in stereotypical Canadian fashion, were gentle in their admonishment.

... while others were far more pointed.

Another commenter felt that Canadians simply don't know enough about the country they live in.

Discussion also turned toward the #MeToo movement in Canada — a country where many women have experienced sexual assault, are angry about it and have taken to the streets to protest.

Other users suggested that recent surges in populist politics — namely Doug Ford's government in Ontario and right-leaning Francois Legault's recent victory in Quebec — should give Canadians pause about our vulnerability to U.S.-style political disorder.

The consensus of the thread seems clear: This Thanksgiving, as this country struggles with sexual violence, gender inequality and divisive political realities of our own, it's best if we celebrate with eyes wide open.

