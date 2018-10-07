In the wake of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, political upheaval appears to be at all-time high for our neighbours down south.

That unrest has some Canadians, like the ones in this cartoon featured in the National Post, feeling a little smug this Thanksgiving weekend:

This kind of giving thanks happens all year round. pic.twitter.com/bHqZJ76cZf — National Post (@nationalpost) October 6, 2018

It was created by the Post's long-time daily political cartoonist Gary Clement. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The overall reaction has been...not great. Some people, in stereotypical Canadian fashion, were gentle in their admonishment.

We aren't perfect.

Be nice. — Cowboy (@JarodJoseph) October 6, 2018

Delusional — laura (@lauraannsport) October 7, 2018

... while others were far more pointed.

Canadian governments abuse the system just like in the US. Women are discriminated in Canada and around the world just like in the US. In the US though, more people are voicing their opinions against the injustice, while Canadians not so much. — harassed public servant (@StopGovs) October 6, 2018

Another commenter felt that Canadians simply don't know enough about the country they live in.

Thankful we live in a country with nearly complete opacity and public ignorance about who is on our Supreme Court, what they actually believe, and what the process is that put them there? — Steve Vanstone (@stevevanstone) October 6, 2018

Discussion also turned toward the #MeToo movement in Canada — a country where many women have experienced sexual assault, are angry about it and have taken to the streets to protest.

This definitely feels very tone deaf. There are plenty of Canadians who have also been victims of sexual assault, and you are basically telling them they don't matter to you because "this doesn't happen here". It very much does. — Karen C (@wugirly) October 7, 2018

This is the most tone deaf and absolutely absurd thing you could've posted/printed. Sexual assault survivors across Canada exist and deserve better. — Sheena Casselman (@sheenainrhythm) October 7, 2018

Oh word... There's no racism or sexism and patriarchy in Canada... That's nice to know — Sankofa NYC (@SankofaNYC) October 6, 2018

Other users suggested that recent surges in populist politics — namely Doug Ford's government in Ontario and right-leaning Francois Legault's recent victory in Quebec — should give Canadians pause about our vulnerability to U.S.-style political disorder.

clearly haven't been paying attention to the recent Quebec and Ontario elections. These issues, and many more, impact this country just as much as our neighbours. — Chelsea Wright (@chelsinchelsea) October 7, 2018

With Ford and Legault running the two largest provinces, there's a lot not to be thankful for. And time to contain our smugness, too. — DownToYesGood (@GrenonMark) October 6, 2018

Doug Ford is literally the premier of Ontario so, ?????????

This comparison is pointless????? — All You Can Eat Buffoon (@HarryBingus) October 7, 2018

The consensus of the thread seems clear: This Thanksgiving, as this country struggles with sexual violence, gender inequality and divisive political realities of our own, it's best if we celebrate with eyes wide open.

