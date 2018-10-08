Canadian Style: Everything You Need To Nail The Look

Canada may be famous for hockey players, poutine, and politeness, but we've also got great style — Canadian tuxedo included. Whether it's keeping warm in flannels and toques come wintertime, or putting a relaxed twist on classic formal wear, there are plenty of uniquely Canuck looks to choose from.

In partnership with Mark's, here's a checklist of our favourite Canadian staples.

nopponpat via Getty Images

Find your best fitting flannel shirt

From axe-swinging lumberjacks to guitar-slinging indie artists, the first thing many Canadians grab out of their closet is their favourite plaid shirt. It's a patriotic statement piece. Best of all, there's really no wrong way to rock a flannel shirt. It's a classic but versatile item that looks just as right tucked into a pair of khakis as it does unbuttoned and rolled up over a t-shirt and jeans.

SanneBerg via Getty Images

Do jean-on-jean right

All dress code jokes aside, there's truly nothing cooler than wearing a Canadian Tuxedo with confidence. Whether it's a legion of Calgary Stampede ranch-hands, Toronto rapper-come-spokesperson Drake, or much-missed Canadian rock icon Gord Downie, plenty of Canucks have doubled down on denim over the years. And let's be honest, they all looked legendary. Getty Images

Stand your ground in a warm pair of socks

Unless you're living west of the Rockies, Canada gets real cold come wintertime. And unless you're fine with a case of frostbite, you've got to dress for the occasion. A pair of warm, wooly socks in your snow boots is the classic solve. Whether you're working outdoors or just getting around town for a few hours, this layer is essential.

Mark's

Top off your outfit with a toque

Once the snow starts falling, every Canuck worth his salt starts sporting a toque. And yes, calling it a toque is a non-negotiable. Some don a pom-pom on top, (arguably the original homing beacon in a blizzard), while others cut it off for a more streamlined look. What's most important is that the knit hat keeps you warm and dry throughout our proudly Canadian winter weather.

It's easy to build out a versatile and classic Canadian wardrobe. Mark's keeps it simple with the well-worn basics every guy needs.