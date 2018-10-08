SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Emergency measures officials say there were believed to be only "a couple'' minor injuries from the massive oil refinery explosion that shook Saint John, N.B., this morning.

Geoffrey Downey of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said none of the injuries were believed to be serious "at this point.''

Irving Oil said earlier it is investigating a "major incident'' at the refinery, but did not provide details.

Litsa Daeres, who lives nearby, says she heard a "loud bang'' and felt her whole house shake shortly after 10 a.m.

Saint John resident Michael Steeves says he was driving about a kilometre away when he noticed the fire and thick, black smoke.

He says he saw hundreds of residents watching the situation unfold from a distance.

This happening right now, massive explosion and fire at Irving oil refinery. pic.twitter.com/tucyb5K65S — Ian Hutchison (@saintjohn601) October 8, 2018

One Facebook user living nearby reported feeling a "bed-shaking explosion" at around 10:15 a.m.

Saint John Police tweeted that they were responding to the incident, and asked people to stay away from the area. Several streets have been closed down.

"From where I was, you could see flames — I would expect they were about a hundred feet in the air — and you've got a huge plume of black smoke,'' Steeves said about an hour and a half later.

Steeves said the incident reminded him of a similar event in the late 90s, when the same refinery suffered a similar explosion which left one person dead.

"Just seeing the clouds, and what they've got closed off, it just seems to be a pretty similar level of event,'' he said.

Irving says on Twitter that the company is "actively assessing the situation'' and will share more information when it becomes available.