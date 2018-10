LIVING

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha's Kensington Palace Visit Stopped By Security

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, reportedly showed up at Kensington Palace to deliver a letter to the Duchess of Sussex. But photos published in the Mirror show her and her partner being turned away by security. Samantha has frequently criticized Markle via Twitter since she got engaged to and married Prince Harry.