MONTREAL — The Canadian and Quebec governments are pulling their support for former governor general Michaelle Jean to remain as head of the international organization of French-speaking nations.

Members of la Francophonie will choose between Jean — who has held the top spot since 2014 — and Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo during the organization's summit in Armenia on Oct. 11-12.

Quebec Premier-designate Francois Legault tweeted today that his province will not support Jean and will instead join what he called the African consensus.

Darren Ornitz / Reuters Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015.

The Rwandan minister already enjoys the support of France and the African Union.

A spokesman for federal minister responsible for la Francophonie, Melanie Joly, said today in an email that Canada would rally around the consensus.

Jean has been dogged by accusations of excessive spending during her time as head of la Francophonie after Quebecor media outlets reported she spent $500,000 renovating her rented Paris residence and as well as $20,000 on a piano.

